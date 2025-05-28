Ascent Group LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TWFG by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of TWFG by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get TWFG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TWFG from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

TWFG Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. TWFG, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TWFG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.