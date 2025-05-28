Ascent Group LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

