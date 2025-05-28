Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

