Ascent Group LLC Purchases 196 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

