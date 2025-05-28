Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

