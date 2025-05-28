Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

