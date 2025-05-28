Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

