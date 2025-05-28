Ascent Group LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $22,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $14,122,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $9,908,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 225,921 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,344,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.29 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

