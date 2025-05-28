Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $1,350,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,388.48. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $191,574.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,642.52. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $4,658,171. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 5.9%

KTOS opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.