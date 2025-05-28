Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.