Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $204.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

