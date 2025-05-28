1,081 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

