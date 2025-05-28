15,576 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Acquired by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $56.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is -496.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

