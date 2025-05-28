Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,414,831.47. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 697,818 shares of company stock valued at $69,539,128. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

