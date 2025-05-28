Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

