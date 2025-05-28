Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $86,000 in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,871,000.

Get Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of BATS LVHI opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.