GTS Securities LLC Sells 200,619 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,619 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE KEY opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is -482.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

