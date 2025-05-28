STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $264.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get STERIS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

STERIS Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $246.29 on Friday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.