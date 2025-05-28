Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,085 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $40,009,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 71,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 186,524 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,274,000 after buying an additional 49,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

