Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.32% of Eagle Materials worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,778,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $8,890,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.6%

EXP stock opened at $217.87 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

