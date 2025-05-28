UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,482 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.35% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $5,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,357,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 914,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. This represents a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

