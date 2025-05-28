Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,041 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paysafe by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paysafe by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSFE opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $746.80 million, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSFE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

