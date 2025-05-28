Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Uniti Group worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 254,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 469,078 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

