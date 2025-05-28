UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 7,314 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $22,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $106,744.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,199,031.54. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,001 shares of company stock worth $299,591. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.7%

ESNT opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.