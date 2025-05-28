32,515 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Logitech International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Logitech International by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Logitech International by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

