Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

Teradyne Trading Up 6.2%

Teradyne stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

