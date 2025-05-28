Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

