Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,399,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $243.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

