Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 964,184 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 964,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,445,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Yum China’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.