Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.74 Million Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bread Financial by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.