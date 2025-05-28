Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 379,272 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 379,272 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Target by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 364,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.68.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

