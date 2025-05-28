Edward Kovalik Buys 7,140 Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Kovalik bought 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $25,061.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,332,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,566.05. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Kovalik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Edward Kovalik purchased 6,700 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.00.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

PROP opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PROP. Wall Street Zen cut Prairie Operating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prairie Operating from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Prairie Operating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

