Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vital Farms worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of VITL opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,893,645.20. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

