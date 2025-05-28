Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,253.42. The trade was a 5.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -159.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

