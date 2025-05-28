Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 255,097 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 255,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,980. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $284.36 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $286.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day moving average is $250.00. The company has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

