Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,051,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Veeva Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,355,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after purchasing an additional 784,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.