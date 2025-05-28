First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Robert W. Walker Purchases 3,000 Shares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Walker acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,200. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of FGBI opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.71). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

