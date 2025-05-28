Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Arthur M. Toscanini Sells 5,535 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 5,535 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $22,416.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,321.80. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Airgain Trading Down 0.7%

Airgain stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

