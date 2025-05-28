Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 38,288 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 237.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 2.6%

CDP stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CDP

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.