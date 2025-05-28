NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.43 and traded as high as C$15.28. NFI Group shares last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 111,489 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFI

NFI Group Trading Up 0.5%

NFI Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.