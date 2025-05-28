NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.43 and traded as high as C$15.28. NFI Group shares last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 111,489 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
