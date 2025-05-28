Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $18.09. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 6,866 shares.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.