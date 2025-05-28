AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.88 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.46). AO World shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.42), with a volume of 109,433 shares changing hands.

AO World Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £610.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Get AO World alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £940,000 ($1,270,270.27). Insiders have sold 2,240,000 shares of company stock worth $213,290,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.