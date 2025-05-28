Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.60 ($5.10) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.34). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 382.75 ($5.17), with a volume of 75,056 shares trading hands.

Audioboom Group Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 377.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £7,006 ($9,467.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,400. Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

