Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and traded as high as $23.00. Sekisui House shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 38,857 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

