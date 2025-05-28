GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.25. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 536,863 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.70.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the period. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 286,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.