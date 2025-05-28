Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,108 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -189.20 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,098.22. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 18,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $370,475.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,030.35. This represents a 65.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.