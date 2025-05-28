Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kadant worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $193,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,292,000 after acquiring an additional 243,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $46,529,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $39,400,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $38,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of KAI opened at $323.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.23 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.