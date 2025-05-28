Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Soto Matthew G. De Acquires 1,875 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $49,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,946.58. The trade was a 1.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $33.87.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,634.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.