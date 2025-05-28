Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.43, for a total transaction of $2,221,617.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,430,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,750,730.54. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $309.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.72.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 19.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
