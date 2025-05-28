Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director James Fu Bin Lu Sells 168,009 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 168,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,028,855.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,922,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,592,556.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 229,627 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $5,508,751.73.

On Wednesday, May 14th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,811 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $4,829,504.55.

On Monday, May 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 480,770 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $11,432,710.60.

Shares of GRND opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Grindr Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. Analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. CWM LLC grew its stake in Grindr by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Grindr by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grindr by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Grindr by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Grindr by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

